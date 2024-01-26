Lyons Township clerk to speak at La Grange League of Women Voters forum

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a community chat with the Lyons Township clerk about increasing voter engagement.

The purpose of townships in Illinois is rooted in addressing the practical needs of communities at the local level. Townships serve as an example of direct democracy by allowing residents to directly participate in decision-making processes through town meetings and local elections.

Elyse Hoffenberg, the clerk of the Township of Lyons, sees increasing voter engagement and access as a key priority of her office and will be discussing past, present and future plans related to mobilizing more people in our community to vote.

The discussion will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Lyons Township Office, 6404 Joliet Road, Countryside.

No advance registration is required. This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.