Homeless man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman near Illinois Prairie Path

A DuPage County jury on Thursday found a homeless man guilty of sexually assaulting a woman near the Illinois Prairie Path in 2018.

The jury returned its verdict against Robert Davison, 44, following a three-day trial in front and about two-and-one-half hours of deliberations.

In all, the jury found Davison guilty of 12 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 21, 2018, Davison appeared in bond court where his bond was set at $750,000. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

At about 12:30 a.m. on May 18, 2018, Wheaton police were notified of someone screaming for help near the PADS Shelter in Wheaton. Police found the victim with dirt on her face and scratches and cuts to her upper body, according to the release.

Authorities learned that at approximately 12:30 a.m., Davison approached the victim near the Illinois Prairie Path and demanded sex from her. When she declined, Davison dragged her into a wooded area by her hair and sexually assaulted her. Following the assault, Davison fled. Wheaton police identified Davison as a suspect in the assault and he was arrested without incident two days later, according to the release.

“Survivors of sexual assaults face a long, difficult road to recovery,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The physical and emotional damage inflicted upon them can leave survivors to suffer not only at the time of the assault, but possibly for years to come. I wish the survivor in this case the best and it is my hope that Mr. Davison’s guilty verdict will provide her some measure of solace as she moves on from this horrible assault.”

Davison’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 7 for return of the pre-sentence report. He faces a penalty of up to 90 years in prison.