District 210 superintendent retiring after 2024-25 school year

Lemont High School District 210 Superintendent Mary Ticknor will retire at the end of the 2024-25 school year, completing the second-longest tenure as superintendent in District 210 history, according to a news release from the district. Her retirement will coincide with the end of her current contract.

The District 210 Board of Education soon will begin the search process for the district’s next superintendent. Early stages of planning will include the development of a timeline for identifying Ticknor’s successor.

District 210 has had only three superintendents since 1990. Ticknor assumed the role in July 2012, and is one of five superintendents in school history to have served in that role for at least a decade.

Edward Bossert (1950-75) is the longest tenured superintendent in District 210 history. Upon her retirement, Ticknor’s 13-year tenure will match George Keough (1928-41) for the second-longest ever in the district. Thomas Madden (1990-2002) and Sandy Doebert (2002-12) served for 12 and 10 years, respectively.

The district has enjoyed great success during Ticknor’s tenure. Lemont High School was named an Exemplary High Performing School through the 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, an award reserved for one half of 1% percent of the nation’s high schools that year.

Ticknor’s tenure has included many improvements for Lemont High School District 210. She worked with the board of education and fellow administrators to develop a comprehensive master facilities plan, and in 2022, ensured ongoing funding for continuous facilities improvements through passage of a referendum to increase the district’s debt service extension base.

Other major projects have included the implementation of 1:1 teaching and learning; creation of an in-house transportation department; partnering with CITGO Petroleum Company to establish the Lemont High School CITGO Innovation Academy; successfully advocating with federal legislators to ensure continued authorization of, and appropriation for, Federal Properties Impact Aid; and overseeing the selection process when Eric Michaelsen was named Lemont High School’s principal.

Ticknor was named a 2023 Superintendent of Distinction by her colleagues in the Cook South Region of the Illinois Alliance of School Administrators (IASA).