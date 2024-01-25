Nazareth Academy seniors earn Chick Evans Caddie Scholarships

Nazareth Academy seniors Bella Ramirez of Chicago and Gianina Montoro of North Riverside have each earned a 2024 Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship, a full tuition and housing college scholarship that is renewable for up to four years. (photo provided by Nazareth Academy)

Nazareth Academy seniors Gianina Montoro of North Riverside and Bella Ramirez of Chicago have been awarded 2024 Chick Evans Caddie Scholarships.

“Congratulations to Gianina and Bella on receiving the very prestigious Chick Evans Scholarship,” Nazareth Principal Therese Hawkins said in a news release. “Both young women have demonstrated exceptional performance inside and outside of the classroom. They represent Nazareth’s values and commitment to our four pillars of scholarship, service, spirit and unity. We are so pleased with their success and know that they will make excellent representatives of Nazareth Academy.”

Earning a Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship is a considerable honor, with only approximately 200 scholarships offered nationwide each year. Recipients must display a strong caddie record, excellent grades and outstanding character. These full tuition and housing college scholarships are renewable for up to four years.

Montoro caddies at Chicago Highlands Golf Club in Westchester. She has served as president of the National Honors Society, Roadrunner Club, Respect Life Club and as captain of the golf team. She has also participated in several other clubs and organizations, including Young Community Changemakers and Youth Initiative. She plans on studying finance, business analytics and information management in college and hopes to pursue a master’s degree.

Ramirez, a caddy at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, qualified for the scholarship as a participant of the Western Golf Association Caddie Academy, which supported her during her application process. At Nazareth, she participates in Diversity Club, Girls and People of Color Affinity Groups and LatiNaz Club and plays varsity Lacrosse. In college, she hopes to study politics and policy, and she is eager to pursue a career in global affairs and social justice.

The scholarships will be formally presented during the Nazareth Awards Assembly in May.