Montini Catholic seniors learn about LIFT scholarship program

Pictured from left are Montini Catholic seniors Ruben Galvan and Jaylen Howery, Brother Pat Conway, seniors Frank Flores and Zander Montgomery and principal Chris Tiritilli. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Montini Catholic High School welcomed Brother Pat Conway from Christian Brothers of the Midwest for a program introducing students to LIFT - the Lasallian Institute for the Formation of Teachers.

Seniors Zander Montgomery, Ruben Galvan, Jaylen Howery and Frank Flores were among those recommended for the session by teachers who believe they would benefit from the program and make outstanding teachers/coaches.

LIFT is an immersion program designed specifically for young men considering a career in education as a teacher and a coach. The program’s goal is to help fill the nationwide void of male teachers, particularly in Catholic and Lasallian schools. Currently in the United States, according to LIFT, 24% of the teachers are male in the public schools and only 19% in the Catholic schools (K-12).

Participants in LIFT earn up to 31 academic credits and pay only $8,500 as opposed to the $34,000 tuition cost per year at specific Lasallian colleges. They have the opportunity to earn college credit through a hands-on approach serving people living on the margins. The program sends students(all expenses paid) to Bogota, Colombia, New York (The Bronx), Memphis, Philadelphia, Narragansett, R.I. and Browning, Mont. all while earning them college credits.

Male high school students considering a career as a Lasallian educator are encouraged to reach out to their counselor or principal or directly to Brother Pat Conway, director, at 507-429-2559 or pconway@cbmidwest.org.