UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange recognized as Center of Excellence

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange recently achieved accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, according to a news release.

Additionally, Dr. Jason Goliath, general surgery, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Medical Group, earned accreditation as a Surgeon of Excellence for Robotic Surgery. These accreditations recognize Goliath’s and the hospital’s commitment and high standard of delivery of quality patient care and safety.

“Achieving accreditations from the SRC is a testament to our collective pursuit of the highest standards in patient care and safety,” UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange President and CEO Adam Maycock said in the release. “We believe in staying at the forefront of what is possible in healthcare so that our community can get the highest quality care right in their own backyard. These accreditations are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and, above all, ensuring the well-being of our patients.”

Status as an accredited Robotic Surgery center means that UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous inspection process are granted accreditation.

“We offer innovative state-of-the-art robotic surgery, and we have the skilled physicians and staff in place to deliver innovative care,” Goliath said. “Robotics allow us to perform surgeries in small spaces with small incisions. The recovery time is better. There is much less pain, infection rates are lower, hospital stays are shorter. Everything that we measure in surgery of value is simply better with robotic surgery. And this is just the tip of the iceberg of where I believe the technology is going to take us.”