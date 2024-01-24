Nazareth Academy dance team heading to state finals

Nazareth Academy’s varsity dance team made program history with the first-ever IHSA 1A Sectional Championship and advanced to the state finals for the third consecutive year.

“Led by an alumni coaching staff, this program has continued to grow and flourish, continuing to exceed their own high expectations each year,” Nazareth Academy Principal Therese Hawkins said in a news release. “We are thrilled that the judges recognized their excellence at sectionals and we wish this team all the best at the state level.”

The IHSA Class 1A Competitive Dance State Finals will take place at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington on Jan. 26 and 27. Nazareth’s first performance will be Jan. 26 at 11:03 a.m. The top 12 teams from Jan. 26 will advance to a second performance and a shot at the title the following day.

The Nazareth dancers are:

Class of 2024: Ava Hartschuh of Burr Ridge, Emma Heery of Westmont, Faith Mouw of Hinsdale.

Class of 2025: Emma Chiarito of Oak Brook, Cameron Dunleavy of Burr Ridge, Lia Jozwiak of Westchester, Bella Madonia of Westchester, Maria Nelson of Western Springs, Georgia Panek of Westchester and Rosaria Ricchio of Westchester

Class of 2026: Lilly Baldwin of Western Springs, Gabriella Imbarrato of Willow Springs, Josephine Meehan of Willow Springs and Zoe Weiss of La Grange.