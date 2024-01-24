Montini, Downers Grove North girls basketball win: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini 62, St. Ignatius 39

Nikki Kerstein scored 16 points and Victoria Matulevicius added 14 for the Lady Broncos.

Downers Grove North 50, Naperville North 41

Kaitlyn Parker scored 18 points, Anne Stephens 15 and Hope Sebek 11 for the Lady Trojans.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 62, Wheaton North 31

TJ Williams scored 23 points and Drew Gacek nine for the Hilltoppers.

Riverside-Brookfield 50, Morton 38

Steve Brown scored 14 points, and Stefan Cicic and Cameron Mercer 12 each for the Bulldogs (19-3).

Downers Grove North 86, Proviso East 78

Downers Grove South 80, Ridgewood 36