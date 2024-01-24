Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation plans Chef Fest at Drury Lane Feb. 1

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Chef Fest on Feb. 1 will feature more than 20 area restaurants, bakeries and caterers. (photo provided by Endeavor Health)

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Chef Fest will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Drury Lane Theatre & Conference Center, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

The event includes a variety of signature menu items produced by chefs from prominent local restaurants, bakeries and caterers, who donate their time and talent.

Chef Fest 2024 participants include: Anyway’s Pub, Brook’s Kitchen & Tap, Café Liberty, COA at the Drake Oak Brook, Dak Dak Korean Wings, Devon Seafood + Steak, Francesca’s Amici, Gatto’s Italian Restaurant and Bar, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse Oak Brook, Golden Boy Barbecue, J. Alexander’s, Jarosch Bakery, LaBarra Ristorante, Labriola Bakery & Cafe, Lezza Spumoni & Desserts, Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane, The Outpost Mexican Eatery, Redstone American Grill, Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, Starbucks at Elmhurst Hospital, The Table at Crate, Tannins Wine bar, Wildflower Café at Elmhurst Hospital and more to come.

Tickets are $150 per person. Open bar is included. Tables of 10 can be purchased. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit emhfoundation.org/events or call the EMH Foundation at 331-221-0388.

Proceeds from Chef Fest support future service enhancements to ensure Elmhurst Hospital maintains its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art healthcare to the community.