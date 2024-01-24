Boys basketball: York pulls away late from Glenbard North 58-43

CAROL STREAM – On Tuesday night in Carol Stream, the Glenbard North boys basketball team and the visiting York Dukes took a break from conference competition.

But there was no break in intensity, as the Dukes (18-4) and Panthers were in overdrive from the opening tip-off to the end.

York won 58-43, but Glenbard North pulled to within two early in the third quarter and trailed by just seven with just under five minutes left in the game.

“Glenbard North is a very good team, and (Coach) Kevin Tonn does a great job. They are going to win a lot of games,” said Dukes coach Mike Dunn. “Coming in here and winning on the road is big.”

The evening didn’t start off well for Glenbard North. It trailed York 11-5 at the end of the first eight minutes. The Panthers’ first basket of the game didn’t come until Jalen Crues, who led his team with 21 points, hit net on a dunk with no one around him.

Tonn liked some of the things he saw from his team during the contest ... except for the turnovers.

The Panthers (15-7) erupted for 18 points in the second quarter to trail by just seven at halftime, 30-23.

“You aren’t going to win when you have 30 turnovers. In the second quarter, we started to play under control,” Tonn said. “We were able to execute through their full-court press, and we got some half-court success.”

Dunn was very pleased with how York defended Tuesday night.

“The defense was outstanding. They scored (43). That’s about our average,” he said. “Defense is our bread and butter. We didn’t do as well in the second quarter, but we locked in down in the third and fourth.”

York led 40-32 at the end of three quarters.

Brendan Molls led the Dukes with a game-high 23 points, and Kyle Waltz had 13.

