BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Westmont 41

Stefan Cicic had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Cameron Mercer 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (18-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence 44, Hinsdale South 41

Amerie Flowers had 17 points and eight rebounds and Amelia Lavorato 11 points and four steals for the Hornets (19-7).