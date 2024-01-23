Resident extinguishes La Grange Park kitchen fire

La Grange Park firefighters on Sunday night responded a kitchen fire that was successfully extinguished by the resident, according to a La Grange Park Fire Department news release.

The fire occurred at about 8:42 p.m. at a three-story, 27-unit apartment building in 1600 block of Forest Road.

While responding, firefighters were notified that smoke was coming from a second-floor unit. Firefighters discovered a cooking fire had occurred in the unit and spread to cabinets and other items in the kitchen.

An occupant of the apartment, who was home at the time, was able to successfully extinguish the fire. Firefighters checked for further fire extension in the walls and unit above, and also ventilated smoke from the apartment, according to the release.

Damage was estimated at $1,750.

EMS personnel also evaluated the occupant who extinguished the fire, but the individual did not require transport to a hospital, fire officials said.