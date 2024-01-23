League of Women Voters of La Grange to sponsor an evening with Marie Newman

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor an evening with Marie Newman, who served as the U.S. representative from Illinois’s 3rd Congressional district from 2021 to 2023. Newman will speak about her experience in Washington, D.C., followed by time for questions and discussion.

The presentation will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 19 at the Brookfield Public Library, 3541 Park Ave., Brookfield.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.