DuPage Care Center seeks donations for annual Valentine’s Day balloons

The DuPage Care Center will host a fundraiser for the community to send Valentine wishes to center residents. (Robert Sanchez)

The DuPage Care Center will host a fundraiser for the community to send Valentine wishes to center residents.

For a $5 donation, community members may send a balloon to a care center resident to spread cheer and warm wishes. In the past, the public sent nearly 1,000 heart-shaped, helium balloons to line the corridors and rooms on Valentine’s Day. Volunteers and staff deliver the balloons to the residents living at the center, brightening their days and bringing lots of smiles along the way.

“This fundraiser provides a great way to warm the hearts of residents at the DuPage Care Center, bringing a smile to their face and lifting their spirits,” said Greg Schwarze, chair of the Human Services Committee. “This is an incredible tradition we look forward to every year.”

Balloon donations will be accepted until Feb. 10 and may be sent to: DuPage Care Center, Attn: Valentine Balloons, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, Ill. 60187. Balloons may also be sent by visiting dpccfoundation.org. Balloons will be delivered on Feb. 14.

Funds from the sale of balloons will benefit the Resident Recreation Fund, which provides programs and activities to improve the quality of life of residents living at the center.

For more information, Linda Gray at 630-784-4303 or email linda.gray@dupagecounty.gov.