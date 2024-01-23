Dist. 58 pre-school open house set for Feb. 15

Parents and guardians are invited to an open house to learn more about Downers Grove Grade School District 58′s Grove Children’s Preschool program during an open house from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Henry Puffer School, 2220 Haddow Ave.

Parents and guardians may tour the preschool, meet the staff, hear an overview of the program and ask questions throughout the open house.

Grove Children’s Preschool tuition applications for the 2024-25 school year will open online at www.dg58.org/preschool at 8 a.m. Feb. 21. First-priority preschool applications are due March 11.

Grove Children’s Preschool is located at Henry Puffer School and Indian Trail School, 6235 Stonewall Ave., Downers Grove. Students attend school five days per week during either a morning or an afternoon session.