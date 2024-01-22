District 87 students selected for all-state program

Several Glenbard School High School District 87 students selected into the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) all-state student programs from Jan. 24-27.

Glenbard East students:

Taylor Kowallis, soprano in all-state choir

Grace Boddy, soprano in honors all-state vocal jazz ensemble and all-state composer (2nd Place in jazz improvisation)

Dean Dominowski, all-state composer (2nd Place in hip hop for his piece, quomodo)

Serge Dulang, future music educator seminar

Olive Turner, future music educator seminar

Glenbard South students:

Aaron Berntsen, trombone - all-state orchestra

Sarah Goodin, violin - all-state orchestra

The all-state student programs run concurrently with the Illinois Music Education Conference, a professional development opportunity for music educators in Illinois.