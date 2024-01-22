College, career readiness are topics of Feb. 6 Glenbard Parent Series

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will partner with the College of DuPage to present Parents Don’t Know Everything: What Experts are Saying about College and Career Readiness.

The event will feature workforce development authority and best-selling author Mark Perna at noon and 7 p.m. Feb. 6, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Adults and students will benefit from this understanding of the future of work in our rapidly changing world. Perna will cover topics such as visualizing and building a career pathway, new ways to pay for college and the differences Gen Z can expect in their careers from preceding generations. Participants will be empowered to match their efforts today to the lifestyles they want to achieve tomorrow, with a focus on strong performances in school and someday in the workforce.

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.

Perna is the founder and CEO of TFS Results in Cleveland and an international speaker. He authored the book “Answering Why: Unleashing Passion, Purpose & Performance in Younger Generations.”