Man accused of shooting AR-15 rifle at Itasca residence before entering home

A motion was granted Saturday to deny pre-trial release for an Itasca man accused of shooting into and then entering an Itasca home while armed with an AR-15 rifle, prosecutors said.

The offender appeared at DuPage County First Appearance Court charged with two counts of home invasion and one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm–occupied building, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 9:17 a.m. Jan. 19, Itasca police responded to a call in the 800 block of Willow Court regarding a man with a gun attempting to enter homes. While enroute to the call, police were alerted that shots had been fired.

Upon their arrival, police allegedly found the offender in the front yard area of the 700 block of Willow Court armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to the release. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon and he complied. They then ordered the offender to get on the ground, which he eventually did after removing his coat and walking a brief distance. He was taken into custody at this time.

Police located a loaded AR-15 with one bullet in the chamber nearby. They also allegedly found an AR-15 magazine loaded with 29 rounds and a box of ammunition containing 19 rounds in the offender’s coat, according to the release.

The offender allegedly fired two shots in the neighborhood before firing one round through the rear sliding glass door of a residence in the 800 block of Willow Court. The round shattered the door and hit the refrigerator.

Upon hearing the disturbance, the owner of the home exited his bedroom where he allegedly encountered the offender in the second-floor hallway, armed with the AR-15. After a brief struggle between the two men, during which the homeowner was able to disarm the offender and throw the weapon downstairs, the offender allegedly ran downstairs, retrieved the rifle, stole the homeowner’s iPhone and fled the scene, according to the release.

“The allegations against Mr. Brutto are extremely alarming and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “A family’s home is their sanctuary and behavior as alleged in this case destroys the feeling of safety and security a home provides. I can’t begin to imagine the terror the victims must have felt when they allegedly found an armed man standing outside their bedroom.”

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5.