Montini Catholic senior selected for Chick Evans Scholarship

Montini Catholic High School senior Sam Hemmersmeier of Elmhurst was selected to receive the Chick Evans Scholarship. Being among the few who earn the Evans Scholarship has brought prestige and recognition to Hemmersmeier’s academic, athletic and leadership achievements.

“Finding out I would be receiving the scholarship was certainly one of the best feelings I have ever had,” Hemmersmeier said in a news release. “It is like a weight has been lifted oﬀ my shoulders because I now know I will not have to worry about paying for college and taking out many thousands in loans.”

In addition to earning this scholarship, Hemmersmeier has been named an Illinois State Scholar, a National Merit Commended Student and a College Board Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction. He has been a vital member of both the Bronco football and track and field teams earning the honor of captaincy in both. He is also a member of Montini’s St. Pope Paul VI Chapter of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Math Team, Peer Ministry Team and Student Government Executive Board.

“Sam is such an incredibly well-rounded young man,” math teacher and math team coach Chrissy McManus said in the release. “He takes great pride in his academic and athletic achievements while maintaining a strong spiritual life and an excellent sense of humor.”

Hemmersmeier is currently considering two schools in the scholarship’s program, Northwestern University and the University of Notre Dame, with plans to major in engineering, most likely biomedical, and study on the pre-medicine track.

The Evans Scholarship is a full tuition and housing college scholarship for high-achieving caddies. In 1930, the Western Golf Association and celebrated amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. established the Evans Scholars Foundation. The first two Evans Scholars enrolled at Northwestern University in 1930, and since then, 11,815 outstanding young men and women have graduated as Evans Scholars.