Lemont High School honors January students of the month

Lemont High School's January students of the month are, from left, senior Joshua Hassell, junior Sophia Bushnell, sophomore Cory Zator and freshman Matthew Chuchra. (photos provided by Lemont High School)

Four Lemont High School students recently were honored with January Student of the Month accolades.

The honorees were senior Joshua Hassell, junior Sophia Bushnell, sophomore Cory Zator and freshman Matthew Chuchra.

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments from month to month.

Only 32 students earn student of the month accolades each school year, with four individuals honored each month from October through May. Students may be selected for this honor only once in their careers at Lemont High School.

Local businessman Brad Grcevic of Edward Jones Inc. in Lemont contributes a donation each month to a charity selected by the student of the month award winners. This month’s winners selected Lemont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5819 to receive the donation.

An archive of previous student of the month winners may be found under the academics tab on the district’s website, lhs210.net.