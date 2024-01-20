Glen Ellyn’s State of the Village address set for Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn (LWVGE) will hold its annual community meeting for Glen Ellyn residents to inform them of the State of the Village. Village President Mark Senak and Village Manager Mark Franz will review the past year and present what residents can expect in 2024. They will also take questions.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Glen Ellyn Police Station, 65 S. Park Blvd. Doors open at 6:45pm. The Glen Ellyn community is invited to attend. The program will also be available to watch live via Zoom For more information and to register for a Zoom link, visit lwvge.org. The program will also be recorded and be available on the league’s YouTube page.

“The State of the Village presentation is always one of our more well-attended community meetings,” says LWVGE Co-President Judith Kinn. “Much like the State of the Union given by the U.S. president, Glen Ellyn residents look forward to the annual overview of where things stand in our village.”