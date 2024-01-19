DuPage County to hold free scam awareness event Jan. 31

Senior citizens, caregivers and family members are invited to a free, informational session on avoiding scams and fraud aimed at senior citizens and the elderly. The program, “Safe from Scams: Protecting Seniors and Their Assets,” will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 31. It will be held in the first floor Auditorium of the JTK Administration Building, 421. N County Farm Road, Wheaton.

Join representatives from the DuPage County offices of the recorder, treasurer, state’s attorney, sheriff and information technology to learn how to spot common scams including phone, internet, dating and social media schemes. Attendees will receive tips on keeping their money secure and learn how to report financial fraud if they suspect they are a victim.

Participants will enjoy refreshments while learning about programs designed to protect themselves, their money, homes and other assets. The event will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UC45ol-gzYfebGvZ3OLhzClA, and will be available to watch on YouTube following the program.

For more information, contact Virginia Underwood at 630-407-5425 or virginia.underwood@dupagecounty.gov.