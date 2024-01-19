Bolingbrook church to host book, bake sale Jan. 26-27

The First Presbyterian Church of DuPage will hold its book and bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26 and Jan. 27. The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the church, located at 180 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook.

There will be gently used books for all ages as well as audio books, magazines, DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs and video games. In addition to the book sale, there will also be several baked goods available for purchase.

The church is accepting donations for the sale. Items can be dropped off at the church or picked up from area donors. This event will help raise funds for church upkeep.

Those wishing to learn more about the event or to donate items for the sale can call the church at 630-759-8843 or email firstpresdupage@gmail.com.

The First Presbyterian Church of DuPage was established on July 13, 1833, in a small hickory log schoolhouse. A church building was erected and a parsonage was constructed Feb. 24, 1853. The current church building opened in 2004.

Attendees to the book and bake sale fundraiser can see some historic parts of the building that were part of the 1853 building that have been incorporated into the current church.