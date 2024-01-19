Addison man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

A motion to deny pre-trial release for an Addison man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase was granted Thursday in DuPage County Court, prosecutors said.

The 35-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including aggravated speeding in a school zone, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 9:01 p.m. Jan.17, Villa Park police saw a car in a Jewel parking lot that was suspected of fleeing from Bloomingdale police several days ago. After a brief period of surveillance, the vehicle, allegedly driven by the offender, pulled out of the parking lot at which time police followed it for about one mile before additional officers joined in, according to the release.

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the offender did not pull over. After allegedly disobeying a stop sign at Sunset Drive, a police officer pulled up next to the offender and used a mobile spike strip to disable the car’s right rear tire.

The offender continued to drive, disobeying multiple stop lights, and drove westbound on North Avenue reaching speeds of approximately 80 mph. As he maneuvered through an intersection against a red light, police again deployed spike strips, disabling the front right tire, according to the release.

The offender continued to drive toward Interstate 355, and as he attempted to enter southbound I-355, police deployed spike strips for the third time causing the vehicle to come to a stop. Police repeatedly told the offender to exit the vehicle. When he refused, police deployed their tasers, and the offender was arrested, according to the release.

“Public safety remains the top priority of my office and the allegations that Mr. Salazar ignored multiple traffic control devices and officers’ attempts to pull him over while driving a disabled car are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Even more alarming are the allegations that Mr. Salazar drove the disabled vehicle at a high rate of speed through a residential neighborhood. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or worse, as a result of these alleged actions.”

Salazar’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2 for arraignment.