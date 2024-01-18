Northwestern Medicine opens outpatient center in Oak Brook

Northwestern Medicine is opening a new 80,000 square-foot medical office building in Oak Brook. (photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

Northwestern Medicine is opening a new 80,000 square-foot medical office building in Oak Brook in January. The Northwestern Medicine Oak Brook Outpatient Center, located at 1001 Commerce Dr., houses immediate, primary and specialty care, and offers diagnostic imaging, physical therapy and a laboratory.

An open house for the public will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27.

“This beautiful new outpatient center will bridge the physical gap between Northwestern Memorial Hospital downtown and our community hospitals in the western suburbs,” Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group president Patrick Towne, MD, said in a news release. “With easy access off of two major expressways, local residents will no longer have to travel 10 to 20 miles for Northwestern Medicine’s world-class health care.”

Oncology services opened on Jan. 8. The Immediate Care Center began seeing patients on Jan. 12. Other practices in the building opened Jan. 15.

The Immediate Care Center, open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to last registration at 7:30 p.m., offers routine walk-in availability and innovative accessibility with virtual visits. The first floor also features a HealthLab draw site, and diagnostic imaging services including, ultrasound, mammography, CT, MRI and DEXA bone density scan.

Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center Oak Brook fills the entire 7th floor. The hematology and oncology clinic has nine exam rooms, a procedure room, pharmacy and laboratory for onsite diagnostic services. Patients receive cancer treatment by oncology-trained nurses in one of 10 private infusion rooms that have large windows allowing for natural light. Additional support services include social work and nutrition counseling.

The 6th floor is devoted to orthopedics and spine care and rehabilitation services. X-ray is located just steps from the eight exam rooms to provide rapid evaluation and diagnosis of musculoskeletal pain and disorders.

A large therapy gym provides ample space for exercise and equipment. The rehabilitation services team includes physical, occupational and speech therapists. In addition to orthopedic interventions, specialty services include custom orthoses fabrication as well as treatment of oncology, lymphedema, vestibular, neurological and movement disorders.

Level 5 is a multidisciplinary floor with cardiology, cardiac testing, neurology, primary care and pediatrics. The cardiology clinic features four exam rooms and an imaging reading room for cardiologists and specialists from the nationally recognized Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute. Cardiac testing available includes echocardiogram, stress tests, and stress test with echo.

Primary care will be staffed by both internal medicine and pediatric physicians. General neurology services will be available for issues affecting the brain, nerves and spinal cord.

The facility offers three floors of on-site parking for convenient access to medical services.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit nm.org.