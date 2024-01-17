Glen Ellyn Food Pantry changes its name

The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry is changing its name to Glen House Food Pantry.

The Glen House Food Pantry provides essential groceries to food insecure residents who live, work, or attend school in DuPage County.

“Glen House reflects our roots in Glen Ellyn as well as our recent relocation to a renovated house,” Paula Nugent, president of the Pantry’s board of directors, said in a news release. “We are embracing a refreshed name and logo, a combination that is welcoming to the many towns we serve throughout the county.”

The pantry’s mission remains the same: to provide essential groceries and support to neighbors at risk of hunger through a collaboration of local churches and the broader community. Neighbors can continue to count on a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, along with the pantry’s extensive assortment of groceries. People can shop once a month with an appointment for a robust selection of fresh produce, baked goods, milk and eggs, frozen meat and shelf-stable food.

Those with appointments also receive personal items such as shampoo, soap, toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent – items that cannot be purchased with food stamps. Once a week people can walkin without an appointment to choose fresh produce, baked goods and shelf-stable food.

“With rising food costs, we welcomed 700 new neighbors for the first-time last year. We’re incredibly grateful to the community for stepping up to help us get food into the hands of those in need,” Nugent said.

In 2023, the pantry relocated to a renovated 100-year-old parsonage at 55 N. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, on the property of Faith Lutheran Church.