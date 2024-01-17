DuPagePads to host annual Taste of Hope Feb. 29

DuPagePads 18th annual Taste of Hope will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29, at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. (image provided by DuPagePads)

DuPagePads will hold its 18th annual Taste of Hope event Feb. 29.

As DuPagePads continues to assist record numbers of people experiencing homelessness by providing shelter, support and a pathway to housing, it invites caring people across our community to bring needed help and hope to Pads’ clients by participating in their signature evening of dining and philanthropy, the Taste of Hope.

Guests are invited to dine and delight while learning more about DuPagePads current work to end homelessness at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace from 6 to 9 p.m. Samplings of signature dishes from elite restaurants and caterers across the area will be provided with beer and wine from Alter Brewing and Aspen Lane Wine Company.

Co-chaired by DuPagePads Board Directors Tami Weir and Mary Morrissey of Naperville, the Taste of Hope also gives guests the opportunity to participate in raffles, wine pulls and silent auction packages via mobile bidding. A brief program also features updates on DuPagePads Interim Housing Center, mission successes, a personal testimony from a client in housing and a live auction filled with trips and experiences.

Individual dinner tickets are available for $125 per person or tables of 10 for $1,000 per table with early bird pricing. Room capacity is limited to 500 guests.

For Taste of Hope details, ticket, online auction bidding or a list of participating restaurants, visit 2024TOH.givesmart.com.

Remaining sponsorship, advertising, restaurant and auction item donation opportunities for local businesses and restaurants may be available on a limited basis. For more information, contact Carrie Flick at 630-480-4186 or CFlick@dupagepads.org.