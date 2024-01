Wheaton’s annual State of the City address will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Arrowhead Golf Club, 26W151 Butterfield Road.

Mayor Phillip Suess will give the address during the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.

Suess will outline recent projects and accomplishments in Wheaton and preview what’s on the horizon for our community in the new year. To attend the event, visit the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce website.