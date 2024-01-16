Downers Grove North boys basketball beats Normal at Wheaton: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 40, Normal 35

Alex Miller scored 11 points and Jack Stanton, Jake Riemer and Owen Thulin eight each for the Trojans at the Wheaton Warrenville South MLK Shootout.

York 44, Huntley 36

A.J. Levine scored 16 points, Kyle Waltz 12 and Braden Richardson 11 for the Dukes at Geneva’s MLK Day of Hoops.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Young 55, Montini 46

Victoria Matulevicius had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Nikki Kerstein scored 10 points for Montini at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest at Benet.

Downers Grove North 47, Lincoln-Way Central 35

Kaitlyn Parker and Campbell Thulin each scored 13 points for the Lady Trojans at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest.

Libertyville 56, Hinsdale South 31

Amerie Flowers had 11 points and three rebounds for the Hornets (17-6) at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest.