Wine, spirits, chocolates and cheese highlight Glen Ellyn Chamber’s Feb. 2 event

Enjoy an evening of wine, spirits, chocolate and cheese tastings from around the world from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Crowne Plaza in Glen Ellyn.

The admission ticket for the event, which is sponsored by the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce, includes a souvenir wine glass, wine and spirit tastings, accompanied by chocolate, cheese and light bites from Glen Ellyn restaurants.

Dawn Bishop, a professional local harpist, will perform during the event. Make a dinner reservation and pre-order chocolates, cheeses and wines on-site for the Valentine’s Day season. All tastings will be available for purchase the day of the event. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Tickets are $40.

“Chocolate, Cheese and Wine Tasting is a great event where you can taste over 45 wines and spirits pairing them up with local chocolatiers and cheese shops. There will also be light bites from some of the best Glen Ellyn restaurants as well as beer tastings from our local microbrewery. This fun event sells out every year and is at great value,” said Claudia Thornton, executive director of the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce.

To purchase tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional information on the Chocolate, Cheese and Wine Tasting, contact the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce at 630-469-0907, director@glenellynchamber.com or www.glenellynchamber.com/wine.