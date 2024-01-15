First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton to present program on race and racism

First Presbyterian Wheaton will present “A Christian Response to Issues of Race and Racism” at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in Stewart Hall, First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave.

This free event features the Rev. Wayne Gordon, founder and pastor emeritus of the Lawndale Community Church in Chicago. Gordon and his wife, Anne, have dedicated their lives to sharing the good news of Christ and to living out God’s command to act with justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God, according to a news release. Their work is focused on bringing people together, rather than looking at the things that divide us.

Gordon has authored a book entitled “Do All Lives Matter? The Issues We Can No Longer Ignore and The Solutions We All Long For.” Gordon has degrees from Wheaton College and both Northern and Eastern Baptist Theological seminaries.

In 1975, Gordon and his wife moved to Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood. At that time, it was the 15th poorest neighborhood in the U.S. He was a teacher and coach at Farragut High School, also located in North Lawndale. Over 37 years of ministry, “Coach,” as he is affectionately known, has played a key role in numerous community development initiatives.