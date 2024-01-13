Wheaton considers increasing parking fees

Wheaton is proposing increases to its existing parking fees to fund the upkeep of city’s parking lots, public garages and street parking.

The city is proposing changes that include the introduction of premium daily fee parking zones for spaces closest to both train stations, an increase of 50 cents per day for many daily fee parking spaces and adjustments to leased parking permit fees.

The city council initially reviewed a comprehensive parking study at the Sept. 25, 2023, planning session. For more information, visit the city’s website. Residents can also view the Jan. 8 planning session video to hear more. The city council will review the proposed ordinance at its Jan. 16 meeting.