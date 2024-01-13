Warming centers available to Downers Grove residents

Downers Grove residents in need of shelter due to extreme cold can call 911 to request sheltering assistance. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays. Transportation to a warming center will be provided if needed.
The following warming centers are available on a daily basis:
- Downers Grove Fire Station 2, 5240 Main St., 630-434-5976; Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
- Downers Grove Police Department lobby, 825 Burlington Ave., 630-434-5600. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
- Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss St., 630-960-1200. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- List of warming centers in DuPage County. Be sure to call a warming center before going to one, as some are only open during emergencies, such as large-scale power outages.