B-PAC, GPS team up to host program on successful parenting in Urdu and Hindi Jan. 30

The B-PAC (Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee) and Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present the program The Keys to Successful Parenting in both Urdu and Hindi with bilingual clinical counselor Mehak Hafeez at 7 p.m. Jan. 30, via Zoom. Visit GlenbardGPS.org for the link to this webinar.

The keys to parenting our children include a combination of love, communication, consistency and patience. Hafeez will discuss how to navigate challenges with understanding and empathy. She will give participants tools to effectively communicate with teens and foster a strong parent-child relationship.

Hafeez is a certified rehabilitation counselor and licensed clinical professional counselor. She has many years of experience in providing therapeutic support in community, school and residential settings. She works with adolescents and young adults on communication, self-esteem, self-care, confidence and coping mechanisms.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.