GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 48, York 22

Kaitlyn Parker scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers, and Hope Sebek added 12 points for the Lady Trojans (18-3, 7-1 West Suburban Silver).

Nazareth 50, Marian Catholic 24

Stella Sakalas scored 14 points, Amalia Dray 11, Olivia Austin nine and Danielle Scully eight for the Roadrunners (14-3, 5-1 ESCC).

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 66, Oak Park-River Forest 49

Brendan Molis scored 20, Kyle Waltz 17 and Levine 15 for the Dukes.