Glenbard Parent Series to discuss maximizing student learning Feb. 1

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “All Children Must Thrive: Nurturing Connection and Belonging” with scholar and professor Tyrone Howard at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the webinar link.

This program will focus on psychological factors that influence the learning process. Howard will discuss how student learning can be maximized when students feel valued and safe. He will present a multilayered approach to create an inclusive, affirming and respectful environment that supports all students and their families. Participants will learn how to show young people they matter and help them thrive in the classroom and reach their full potential.

Howard is a professor in the Graduate School of Education at UCLA and the author of “All Students Must Thrive: Transforming Schools to Combat Toxic Stressors and Cultivate Critical Wellness.” He is considered to be one of the foremost experts on race, equity, access and education.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Continuing professional development units are available.