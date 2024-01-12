Elmhurst woman, two juveniles accused of beating, robbing motorist on Grand Avenue

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Thursday for an Elmhurst woman charged with beating and robbing a motorist after stepping in front of his car causing him to stop, prosecutors said.

The 40-year-old woman is charged with one count of robbery – victim over 60 years old, one count of aggravated battery in a public place and multiple misdemeanor offenses including theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Two juveniles allegedly involved, ages 12 and 15, have also been charged and detained until at least their next court appearance. The juveniles are each charged with one count of robbery, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of misdemeanor theft, according to the release.

At about 10:39 p.m. Jan. 9, Elmhurst police were dispatched to the Extended Stay America, 550 W. Grand Ave., for a report of a robbery. Officers found the victim, a 63-year-old man, seated in his car bleeding from his head with swelling on his face, according to the release.

The victim allegedly was traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue near the Interstate 290 overpass when he observed a group of four individuals, later identified as the offender and the juveniles, standing nearby on Grand Avenue.

The offender stepped into traffic, causing the victim to stop his vehicle in the eastbound lane of Grand Avenue. After the victim stopped his car, the defendants opened the driver’s side door and began punching him in the the head and face. After the beating, the defendants allegedly stole the victim’s wallet and fled the scene, authorities said.

Police later identified the offender and the juveniles as suspects in the case. All three defendants were arrested a short time later from the Extended Stay America hotel, authorities said.

“The allegations that a grown woman enlisted the help of two juveniles and together they robbed and beat an innocent man are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Rober Berlin said in the release. “The type of brazen, unprovoked attack alleged against these defendants will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law.”

“It is extremely troubling that an adult responsible for supervising the minors in her care instead allegedly participated with them in a violent robbery upon an innocent motorist who stopped for them in the middle of the night,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release.

Velez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5 for arraignment. The next court date for the juveniles is scheduled for Jan. 16.