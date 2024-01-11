West Suburban Community Pantry expands support services programming

Over the past two years, West Suburban Community Pantry has sought to support its neighbors’ ability to thrive through the expansion of Support Services programming.

“Often food insecurity is a symptom of a larger economic challenge for our neighbors in need,” CEO Suzanne Armato said in a news release. “If we can help access the resources they need to better manage their challenges, we can help families and individuals have greater agency over their circumstances and ultimately, greater stability.”

Support Services provided by the pantry include one-on -one case management, help applying for SNAP benefits and utility assistance as well as connection to the resources of some 80 other social services organizations in the community. One critical aspect of Support Services offered to individuals and families through the pantry is nutrition and wellness education provided in partnership with University of Illinois Extension.

One-stop meal kits developed with U of I Extension provide all the ingredients, spices and recipes needed to prepare a meal in one easy package. The pantry prepares more than 100 kits every two weeks.

“They go quickly,” said Cindy Galvin, SNAP education program coordinator for U of I Extension. “By combining goods from the pantry with our spices and recipes, we can provide healthy ideas using ingredients that are readily available at the pantry. The idea is to help make little changes that are healthy, quick and delicious for families short on time and money. The kits are designed to spark ideas using shelf stable and fresh items. We want to take the stress out of feeding the family on a budget and restore some dignity to the process.”

U of I Extension also provides a community educator twice each month to demonstrate recipes for tasting and offer tips for budgeting and healthy shopping and dining out. The educator also works with pantry volunteers to help them create a welcoming and dignified shopping and learning experience.

The pantry currently serves customers who speak 17 different languages. The University Extension provides shelf labels in several languages as well as nutrition education literature translated into three languages. Healthy messaging signage also includes pictures to increase awareness of healthy food choices. Wellness tips and occasional fitness classes round out the Extension offerings.

“I think if customers can eat better and feed their families healthier foods while saving money, and they can get lifestyle and resource information in languages they understand, we are contributing to their ability to live healthier lives,” Galvin said. The U of I Extension’s Direct Education program is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture.

West Suburban Community Pantry increases access to nutritious foods through an in-person Woodridge-based market, online ordering, senior home delivery and child nutrition programs in local school districts. WSCP also offers support services--case management, connecting individuals and families to community and government assistance. Every day, WSCP is moving closer to a vision of a community without hunger thanks to the generous support of the community and dedicated volunteers. Visit www.wscpantry.org to learn more.