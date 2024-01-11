Sign up for District 58 parent-teacher conferences begins Jan. 18

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 invites parents and guardians to sign up for winter parent-teacher conferences using the online PowerPTC conference signup system starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 18.

The dates for conferences are:

Preschool through sixth grade conferences:

Feb. 1 - 4:45 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Feb. 7 - 4:45 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Middle school conferences:

Feb. 1 - 4:50 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Feb. 7 - 4:50 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The signup window will close at 11 a.m. Jan. 30.

View conference signup instructions here. (para Español: Registro para las reuniones de padres y maestros). If you have questions, complete a District 58 Technology Help Desk ticket at dg58.org/help. Anyone who misses the deadline and would like a conference can contact their school.

District 58 values communication with parents, but we have received feedback that as a result of strong and ongoing communication between home and school, a winter conference may not be necessary for all families. Parents can simply choose not to sign up. As always, whether or not you participate in a conference this winter, please know that you can request a conference with your child’s teacher at any time throughout the year. Additionally, your child’s teacher(s) may contact you at any time if they feel a conference would be helpful.