GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 53, Carmel 24

Stella Sakalas had 16 points, four steals and four rebounds and Olivia Austin added 14 points and seven rebounds for Nazareth (13-3, 4-1 ESCC).

Conant 56, Willowbrook 53

Elle Bruschuk had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Kendall Medinger scored 13 points for Willowbrook.