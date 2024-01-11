Glendale Heights man found guilty of sexually assaulting elderly woman

A jury on Wednesday found a Glendale Heights man guilty of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and sexually assaulting her in November 2021.

The jury returned its verdict following a three-day-long trial and about two hours of deliberations. In all, the jury found Anthony Lane guilty of one count of home invasion and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov 22, 2021, a 92-year-old woman entered her attached garage after returning home from her dialysis appointment. As the victim turned to close the garage door, she saw an individual, later identified as Lane, standing in her doorway. When the victim tried to close the door to her home, Lane forced the door open and pushed her into the residence, according to the release.

Lane then bound the victim’s hands with duct tape, carried her upstairs, placed her on a bed in her bedroom and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, Lane fled the home at which time the victim called 911 and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to the release.

Through the course of their investigation, authorities identified Lane as a suspect in the case. On Dec. 2, 2021, Addison police took him into custody. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

“After breaking into an elderly woman’s home, Mr. Lane duct taped her hands and sexually assaulted her,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The level of depravity exhibited by Mr. Lane is extraordinarily disturbing. With the jury’s guilty verdict, he now faces 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.”

Lane’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28 for post-trial motions.