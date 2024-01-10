There are openings on several Wheaton boards and commissions. Residents have the opportunity to participate by applying for an open position on one of the following commissions:
- Band Commission
- Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission
- Commission on Aging
- Downtown Design Review Board
- Environmental Improvement Commission
- Fine & Cultural Arts Commission
- Historic Commission
- Local Liquor Control Commission & Tobacco Control Commission
Interested residents should apply using the city’s online boards and commissions application form. You can also find out more about the boards and commissions by visiting the city’s website.