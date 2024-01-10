There are openings on several Wheaton boards and commissions. Residents have the opportunity to participate by applying for an open position on one of the following commissions:

Band Commission

Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission

Commission on Aging

Downtown Design Review Board

Environmental Improvement Commission

Fine & Cultural Arts Commission

Historic Commission

Local Liquor Control Commission & Tobacco Control Commission

Interested residents should apply using the city’s online boards and commissions application form. You can also find out more about the boards and commissions by visiting the city’s website.