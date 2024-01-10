Glenbard West girls basketball rallies past Lyons: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 37, Lyons 32

Ellie Noble scored 10 points to lead the visiting Hilltoppers to a come-from-behind win. Nora Ezike scored 11 poins and Avery Mezan 10 for Lyons.

Downers Grove North 46, Hinsdale Central 35

Kaitlyn Parker scored 17 points to lead the Lady Trojans.

Hinsdale South 52, Leyden 28

Maeve Savage had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Amerie Flowers had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (17-4, 6-1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 90, Proviso West 41

Kyle Waltz scored 22 points and Connor Fitzgerald 14 to pace the Dukes.

Lyons 49, Glenbard West 35

TJ Williams paced Glenbard West with 16 points.

Lemont 52, T.F. South 45

Ryan Runaas scored 26 points to lead Lemont.

Hinsdale Central 52, Downers Grove South 40