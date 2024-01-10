Downers Grove police conduct death investigation

Downers Grove police are investigating the death of a man and woman at a residence in the 6400 block of Fairview Avenue, authorities said.

At about 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call reporting an unknown problem at the residence, according to a Downers Grove Police Department news release.

Several witnesses told police that there was a man with a gun inside the residence. Witnesses also reported hearing a gunshot. Police entered the house and located a deceased man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is domestic in nature and there is no danger to the public. Police continue to investigate.