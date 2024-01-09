Soup & Bread event returns to Countryside Feb. 4

Returning for its 12th year, Soup & Bread will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn West Banquets, 6201 Joliet Road in Countryside. (photo provided by BEDS Plus)

Soup & Bread, a family-friendly fundraiser, returns Feb. 4 for its 12th year. Benefitting BEDS Plus, a nonprofit organization that assists vulnerable individuals in the southwest suburbs stabilize their lives through housing and supportive services, Soup & Bread will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn West Banquets, 6201 Joliet Road in Countryside.

Tickets are currently on sale for $25 per person which includes soups, bread and desserts plus a BEDS Plus mug. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free.

Hundreds of guests will grab an oversized ceramic mug to savor 20 specialty soups from a wide array of independently owned restaurants, along with live music, craft beers and wines, raffles and more. Soups including lobster bisque, smoky sweet potato, chicken veloute, cream of roasted jalapeno and, of course, chicken noodle are just a few of the varieties prepared and donated by local chefs from participating restaurants in La Grange, Brookfield, McCook, Willow Springs, Summit, Countryside and more.

Entertainment includes Charles and Company dance band along with acoustic musical performances and other attractions.

Purchase tickets and find out more about the event at soup-and-bread.beds-plus.org. For additional information about BEDS, contact development manager Erin Molek at molek@beds-plus.org or 708-354-0858.

Soup & Bread is presented by Linda Sokol Francis E.A. as well as many other local businesses committed to helping the homeless keep warm this winter and throughout the year.