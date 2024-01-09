Duo charged with carjacking after crashing multiple vehicles in Hanover Park, Itasca

A motion was granted Tuesday to detain pre-trial a Hanover Park man and a Palatine woman charged with carjacking and crashing multiple vehicles in Hanover Park and Itasca, prosecutors said.

Ricardo Ortega, 26, of the 5600 block of Pebblebeach Drive, and Alicia Merlin-Barrera, 24, of the 400 block of Palatine Road, appeared in First Appearance Court each charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking, and one count each of aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm or disfigurement as well as multiple misdemeanors including criminal damage to property and battery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 11:58 a.m. Jan. 6, Hanover Park police received a call regarding a crash of a hijacked vehicle at Arlington Drive and County Farm Road. The victim, a female, told police that she and another woman were in the victim’s car when they were approached by two individuals, later identified as Ortega and Merlin-Barrera, who asked for a ride to a nearby train station, according to the release.

The victim agreed at which time the defendants entered her car, a Dodge Journey. As the women drove to the train station with the defendants in the back seat, Merlin-Barrera told the driver to stop and reached from the back seat for the car key, which she was able to get after a brief struggle with the driver, according to the release.

At the same time, Ortega allegedly began hitting the other woman about her head and face. After the vehicle came to a stop at a stoplight, the driver exited the vehicle and one of the defendants allegedly got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the second victim still in the car.

A short distance down the road, the car allegedly struck a tree, ejecting the victim from the car causing several fractured ribs, bruises to her face, a broken finger and a fractured ankle. A passing motorist who witnessed the crash stopped his vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica van, to help.

As the driver of the van was helping the victim involved in the crash, both defendants allegedly entered the van, with Ortega in the driver’s seat, and drove away. After driving a few blocks, Ortega crashed the van into a pole, turned the van around and drove past the original crash site at which time police who were now on the scene observed the van drive by, according to the release.

The defendants allegedly entered Interstate 390 eastbound and crashed the van a short time later. When a passing motorist stopped to assist, Ortega and Merlin-Barrera allegedly carjacked his truck, a Toyota Tundra, and fled.

Hanover Park police on Jan. 7 located the stolen Toyota in Forest Park. Forest Park police responded to the location and arrested both defendants.

“The brazen, lawless crime spree allegedly committed by these two defendants is astonishing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find particularly disturbing, however, is that on two separate occasions, good Samaritans who stopped to help were allegedly victimized by Ortega and Merlin-Barrera as well. Violent crimes, such as alleged in this case, have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“The willingness of members of our community to help others in need is one of its greatest strengths, and those who would prey upon people only seeking to assist them must be held accountable,” Hanover Park Chief of Police Andrew Johnson said in the release. “Hanover Park officers and investigators worked tirelessly over the past several days to see that justice was served for these victims.”

The next court date for both defendants is scheduled for Jan. 29 for arraignment.