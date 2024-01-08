January 08, 2024
Lombard’s winter blood drive set for Jan. 16

Northwestern Medicine file photo of a blood drive held in May at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

(Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

The village of Lombard’s winter blood drive will take place on Jan. 16. Radonova Inc. of Lombard will provide free radon test kits to all donors. The blood drive will be held from:

  • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yorktown Mall, lower level outside of Von Maur
  • 1:30 to 7 p.m. at First Church of Lombard Fellowship Hall, 220 S. Main St.                                                           
  • 1:30 to 4:30 pm (free radon tests) at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St.

For more information, contact Carol Bauer, 630-620-5712 or Zan Jones or 214-536-6666. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled at www.versiti.org/IL

