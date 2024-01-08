Lombard’s winter blood drive set for Jan. 16

The village of Lombard’s winter blood drive will take place on Jan. 16. Radonova Inc. of Lombard will provide free radon test kits to all donors. The blood drive will be held from:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yorktown Mall, lower level outside of Von Maur

1:30 to 7 p.m. at First Church of Lombard Fellowship Hall, 220 S. Main St.

1:30 to 4:30 pm (free radon tests) at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St.

For more information, contact Carol Bauer, 630-620-5712 or Zan Jones or 214-536-6666. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled at www.versiti.org/IL