Young Hearts for Life donates books, get-well cards to Pediatric Child Life Program

Members of the Young Hearts for Life Junior Board pose with Edward Foundation staff, Pediatric Child Life Specialists, and other Endeavor Health Edward Hospital staff to show off the books they donated. Pictured rom left are Brett Skeen, Naperville, Debra Glasgow, Wheaton, Olivia Mowrer, Clarendon Hills, Denise Arenz, Clarendon Hills, Charlie Arenz, Clarendon Hills, Claire Layden, LaGrange Park, Gurleen Randhawa, Aurora, Emily Lang, Arlington Heights, Anna Bremner, Naperville, Clara Chough, Burr Ridge, Kate Peebles, Naperville, Mandi Iubatti, Shorewood, Gabriella Abbott, Lemont, Melissa Slattery, Mokena, Nina Sittler, Newark, Tracie Joyce, Wheaton. (photo provided by Endeavor Health)

Young Hearts for Life Junior Board donated more than 300 books and hand-signed get-well cards to Edward Foundation’s Pediatric Child Life Program. The donated items will be distributed to children hospitalized at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital throughout the year.

The Child Life program was established at Edward Hospital more than 10 years ago to support hospitalized children and their families. The goal is to help children and parents cope successfully as they navigate the hospital environment. The program relies on support from the community through monetary contributions and toy and book donations.

Young Hearts for Life offers free electrocardiograms to students at local high schools to detect conditions which may cause sudden cardiac death and has a mission to educate the community, help schools prepare an emergency action plan and to offer support to families who have lost a child.

The junior board, which consists of more than 75 students from 15 local schools, allows teens the opportunity to become involved in the mission of the Young Hearts for Life program by assisting in heart screenings and fundraising for ECGs. To learn more, visit yh4l.org.

To make a donation to or for more information about the Edward Foundation, call 630-527-3954 or visit www.edwardfoundation.org.