Brookfield Zoo offering free days this winter

Don’t hibernate this winter. Gather the family and head to Brookfield Zoo, where admission is free on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during January and February (parking fee still applies). In addition, admission is free to the zoo’s Hamill Family Play Zoo and Hamill Family Wild Encounters.

Be sure to see some of the animals that seem to really enjoy the cooler temperatures like the polar bears, snow leopards, bison, Amur tigers and the zoo’s 1-year-old brown bear siblings—Tim and Jess.

If a more tropical climate is your preference, many of Brookfield Zoo’s animal habitats replicate regions that are downright balmy, including Tropic World, home to western lowland gorillas and orangutans; The Living Coast, where Humboldt penguins reside; and The Swamp, where the zoo’s flamingos can be seen.

The zoo is located at 8400 31st St. in Brookfield, between the I-55 and I-290 expressways and also is accessible via I-294, Metra commuter line and CTA and PACE bus service. For further information, visit CZS.org.