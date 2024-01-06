Stefan Cicic powers Riverside-Brookfield past Lincoln Park: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 70, Lincoln Park 63

Stefan Cicic had 19 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots, Mekhi Austin scored 19 points and Cameron Mercer had 15 for the Bulldogs (14-2).

York 48, Glenbard West 32

AJ Levine scored 13 points and Connor Fitzgerald added 12 for the Dukes.

Downers Grove North 45, Lyons 39

Downers Grove South 55, Hinsdale Central 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale South 40, Addison Trail 29

Amerie Flowers had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Sloan Kiefer scored 13 points for the Hornets (15-4, 5-1).